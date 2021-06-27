BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.98% of 360 DigiTech worth $37,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.