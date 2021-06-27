BlackRock Inc. Invests $36.02 Million in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,489,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,024,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of BTRS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTRS opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

BTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

