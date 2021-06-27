BlackRock Inc. Purchases 64,587 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,587 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $79.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

