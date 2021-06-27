Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 550,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $207.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.44 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

