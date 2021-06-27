Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 17,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

