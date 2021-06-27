Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

