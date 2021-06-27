Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,250 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $513,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

