Blair William & Co. IL Takes $1.30 Million Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,285 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.19% of ChannelAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

ECOM opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $731.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

