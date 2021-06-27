bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in bluebird bio were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $32,027,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

