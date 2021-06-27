BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.21 million-222.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.64 million.

Shares of BlueCity stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33. BlueCity has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $35.89.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded BlueCity from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.