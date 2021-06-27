BMO Capital Markets Lowers Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$45.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

EMLAF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

