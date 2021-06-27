BoringDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $116,934.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $116,934.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $288.08 or 0.00882254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.71 or 0.00593248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00037557 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,997 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

