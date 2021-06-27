Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 6,746 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

