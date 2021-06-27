Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of PVH worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of PVH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

