Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $12.38 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 124.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of SYNNEX worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SYNNEX by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $121.34 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

