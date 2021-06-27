Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $13.58 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $341.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.88. The stock has a market cap of $967.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

