Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 127.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators comprises approximately 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 1.02% of Horace Mann Educators worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

