Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 2,675 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

NYSE ABBV opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

