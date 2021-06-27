Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.6% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.