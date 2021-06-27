Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

