Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 116,855 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Spirit Airlines worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

