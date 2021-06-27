Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Hubbell worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $185.64 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $117.24 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.