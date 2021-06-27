Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,496 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of WD stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.05. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

