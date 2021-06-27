Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million.

Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.37. 7,393,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,273. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 78.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

