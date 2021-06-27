Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. DTE Energy reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $145.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

