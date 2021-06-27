Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $39.46. 3,882,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,598. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

