Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Envestnet stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,911. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,855,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 27.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.