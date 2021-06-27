Brokerages Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

FUSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

