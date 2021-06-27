Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.37. LivaNova posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

