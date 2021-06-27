Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

DGX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.63. 1,066,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

