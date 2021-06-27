Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 2,780,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,513. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

