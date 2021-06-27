Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.36. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 24.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $575.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

