Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.36. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 24.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $575.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
