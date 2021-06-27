Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

DLR stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.60. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

