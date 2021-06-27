Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is ($0.54). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $6,814,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,228. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $707.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

