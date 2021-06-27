Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.16. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

MPAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

