Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.79. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

SMP opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,797,400. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

