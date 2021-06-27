Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $60.27

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

