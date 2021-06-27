Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT at $30.25

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 3,077,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,343. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

