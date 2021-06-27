Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $16.64

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.12. 7,772,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,927. The company has a market cap of $176.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

