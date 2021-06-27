Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Target Price at $59.83

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 34.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. CEVA has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -219.71, a P/E/G ratio of 154.83 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.