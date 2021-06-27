Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $80.47

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

