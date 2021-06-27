Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $13.50

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,999. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $640.39 million, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.