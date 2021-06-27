Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Price Target at GBX 2,204

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,204 ($28.80).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEVR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Numis Securities lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

FEVR stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,645 ($34.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,219. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,540.96.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

