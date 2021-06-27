Brokerages Set Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Price Target at GBX 2,009.17

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

MNDI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,897.50 ($24.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,727.72. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,358.50 ($17.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

