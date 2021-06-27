Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT at €22.50

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.50 ($26.47).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of GLE stock opened at €25.40 ($29.88) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.07. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

