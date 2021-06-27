Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $48.20

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

VOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $46,318,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $790.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

