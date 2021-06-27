Brokers Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,560 shares of company stock worth $10,261,044. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

