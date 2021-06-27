BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Financial Comparison

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Kering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 18.43 -$8.65 million $0.20 132.05 Kering $14.96 billion 7.58 $2.46 billion $1.80 50.41

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Kering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and Kering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Kering 0 4 9 0 2.69

BRP Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 31.44%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Kering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRP Group beats Kering on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,433 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

