Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Brunswick worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.