BSC Station 24-Hour Volume Hits $317,027.00 (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSC Station has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. BSC Station has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $317,027.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00092750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.06 or 1.00162784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002937 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.